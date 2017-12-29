Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was limited at every practice this week, never quite making it back to full participation. His availability may not be confirmed, one way or the other, until the Bucs release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. It does seem Jackson is on track to return, though there's no real incentive to have him play through pain in the final week of a lost season. Chris Godwin (ankle), if available, would fall back to a part-time role if Jackson were to return.