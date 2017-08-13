Jackson secured his only target for six yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

The veteran speedster didn't exactly make a momentous splash in his first official game action as a Buc, but his presence alone draws plenty of defensive attention. Notably, fellow starting wideout Mike Evans was targeted on seven occasions over just two drives, so it's likely that the speed threat Jackson brings was enough to already being loosening some of the suffocating coverage the former was subjected to the majority of last season. Jackson has been shining in camp practices, so the lackluster night on the stat sheet isn't reflective of what he brings to the table. He'll look to up his production against the Jaguars in next Thursday's preseason tilt.