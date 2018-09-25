Jackson brought in three of five targets for 37 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. He also netted zero yards on his sole punt return.

Jackson saw his typical number of modest targets, but the difference Monday as compared to the first two games was that he couldn't parlay any of them into a long score. The veteran was often in a decoy role against the Steelers, checking in fourth in looks on the team behind Mike Evans (11), Chris Godwin (10) and even O.J. Howard (eight). Jackson will continue to have a bit of hit-or-miss associated with his fantasy value, given his average depth of target often being further down the field than any other Bucs pass catcher. He'll look to bounce back in a Week 4 battle against the Bears.