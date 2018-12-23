Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Ready for Week 16
Jackson (thumb) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Cowboys, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Jackson makes his return to action after a pair of full practices to wrap up the week foreshadowed his potential active status. The veteran has missed the last three games with his thumb injury, but he'll presumably slide right back into the No. 2 role alongside Mike Evans versus a stingy Cowboys secondary. Jackson's return bumps Chris Godwin, who'd secured just one of 13 targets over the last two games, back into a timeshare of the No. 3 receiver role with Adam Humphries.
