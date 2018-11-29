Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Remains limited in practice
Jackson (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Although Jackson was on the practice field for the second straight day, he wasn't spotted catching passes Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The wideout continues to sport a cast over his left thumb, something that could affect his ability to reel in passes during Sunday's game against the Panthers. If Jackson is held out of that contest or has his playing time restricted as a result of the thumb concern, Chris Godwin would likely benefit the most from an uptick in snaps.
