Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns in limited capacity
Jackson (shoulder/concussion) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson has made enough progress through the concussion protocol to take part in individual drills, but that's where the buck stopped Thursday. No matter, he seems to be on the right path to miss no time as a result of a head injury. His listing on Friday's injury report will be telling for his potential to play Sunday versus the Eagles.
