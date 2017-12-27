Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns to practice Wednesday
Jackson (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
In the aftermath of the Buccaneers' Week 15 loss to the Falcons, Jackson required crutches to move about and had a walking boot on his left foot. Eventually, he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which kept him out of practice last week. Because Wednesday's appearance marks his first since the injury, he may be eased into drills in order to avoid any sort of setback. That said, his activity level will be known upon the release of the first Week 17 injury report.
