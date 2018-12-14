Jackson (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A non-participant at practice throughout the week, Jackson never seemed to have much chance of avoiding a third consecutive absence. While there hasn't been any cause for optimism regarding his availability for Week 16 or 17, the Bucs have yet to rule him out beyond Sunday's game in Baltimore. Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries are locked in for steady playing time alongside Mike Evans in three-wide formations.