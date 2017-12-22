Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Ruled out
Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Carolina, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com repots.
Jackson hurt his ankle in Monday's loss to the Falcons and didn't log any form of practice participation this week. His status also seems to be in jeopardy for the regular-season finale, potentially allowing third-round rookie Chris Godwin to take on a starting role for the final two weeks of the season. There isn't much incentive for the Bucs to put Jackson on the field at far less than 100 percent strength.
