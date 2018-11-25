Jackson (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Despite the questionable designation technically making Jackson a 50-50 proposition for the weekend, there never seemed to be much concern about his availability after he put in full practices Thursday and Friday. Fantasy managers who have been relying on Jackson will still want to confirm his status when Tampa Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but it's highly likely the wideout will suit up and take on a normal snap count in Week 12.