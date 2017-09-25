Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Scores first touchdown as Buc in loss
Jackson brought in four of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.
The veteran speedster brought in a 25-yard scoring strike from Jameis Winston as the third quarter came to a close, his first time crossing the goal line in a Bucs uniform. Jackson's yardage total was a team high, and he also logged a 32-yard reception in addition to the touchdown. It will likely take a few games until Winston and Jackson are hitting on all cylinders, but Sunday's performance was certainly a step in the right direction and a bright spot on an otherwise dismal afternoon. He'll look to build on it against a familiar Giants defense in Week 4.
