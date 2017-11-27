Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Season-high catch total in loss
Jackson parlayed 11 targets into eight catches for 60 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
Jackson's reception total was his highest of the season and a welcome sight after he'd equaled a season low with just two catches against the Dolphins in Week 11. The 30-year-old speedster has shown some strong rapport with backup signal caller Ryan Fitzpatrick in two of the latter's three contests behind center, as he's notched his two best single-game catch totals of the season in those games. Jackson has only one 100-yard effort thus far and averaged a season-low 7.5 yards per grab Sunday, but factoring in his Week 12 production, he remains on pace for his best reception total since he logged a career-high 82 with the Eagles back in 2013.
