Jackson received reps as the second-string punt returner behind Adam Humphries during Thursday's practice, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Jackson enjoyed success as a punt returner early in his career with the Eagles, but he hasn't served in that capacity since the 2015 season in Washington. While the Bucs will likely be wary of exposing as important an offensive piece as Jackson too much in the return game, a few chances against short fields certainly wouldn't be out of the question. Jackson has enjoyed a strong start to camp as a pass catcher as well, displaying good chemistry with both Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick on a diverse array of routes in early practices.