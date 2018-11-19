Jackson, who exited Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants briefly in the third quarter due to a thumb injury, eventually returned and finished with four receptions (on seven targets) for 38 yards.

Jackson was actually the intended receiver on the final offensive play of the day for the Buccaneers, a Jameis Winston pass that was intercepted by the Giants' B.W. Webb at New York's 25-yard line with 23 seconds remaining. The veteran speedster continues to endure a mostly frustrating latter portion of the campaign, one that's seen him log less than 40 receiving yards in three of his last five games. There seems to be a firm cap on Jackson's upside in this offense at the moment irrespective of who's under center, making him a questionable fantasy prospect again in Week 12 against the 49ers.