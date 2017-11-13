Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Solid as team's leading Week 10 receiver
Jackson brought in six of 10 targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
As expected, Jackson saw a slight increase in attention with Mike Evans (suspension) out of uniform. The veteran speedster accounted for nearly half of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's yardage and managed season-best reception and target totals in the process. Jackson is still looking to establish some downfield success, however, as his longest reception of the season is a relatively modest 41 yards. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the Dolphins in Week 11.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: In line for potential bump in targets•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Two receptions in loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Inefficient with targets•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Solid effort in Week 7 loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Avoids injury report•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...