Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Solid as team's leading Week 10 receiver

Jackson brought in six of 10 targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

As expected, Jackson saw a slight increase in attention with Mike Evans (suspension) out of uniform. The veteran speedster accounted for nearly half of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's yardage and managed season-best reception and target totals in the process. Jackson is still looking to establish some downfield success, however, as his longest reception of the season is a relatively modest 41 yards. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the Dolphins in Week 11.