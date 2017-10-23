Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Solid effort in Week 7 loss
Jackson brought in five of eight targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
Jackson garnered his fair share of production on a day in which Jameis Winston racked up 384 passing yards. The veteran speedster has just one 100-yard receiving effort and two touchdowns on 44 total targets this season, but he did equal a season high in receptions with Sunday's haul. Jackson's presence also serves to keep defenses honest, so his value isn't solely tied to his numbers by any stretch. He'll look to continue producing versus the Panthers in a Week 8 divisional showdown.
