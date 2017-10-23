Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Solid effort in Week 7 loss

Jackson brought in five of eight targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

Jackson garnered his fair share of production on a day in which Jameis Winston racked up 384 passing yards. The veteran speedster has just one 100-yard receiving effort and two touchdowns on 44 total targets this season, but he did equal a season high in receptions with Sunday's haul. Jackson's presence also serves to keep defenses honest, so his value isn't solely tied to his numbers by any stretch. He'll look to continue producing versus the Panthers in a Week 8 divisional showdown.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...