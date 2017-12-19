Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Sporting crutches postgame
Jackson (ankle) was seen in a walking boot and crutches following Monday night's loss to the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jackson exited early in the contest but returned before ultimately leaving the game for good with a sprained left ankle. The severity of the sprain is unlikely to be fully known until later in the week, and at this point, the veteran receiver should be considered day-to-day at best as Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches.
