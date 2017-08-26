Jackson (ankle) will not be playing Saturday against the Browns, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

Although it's not clear, the sore ankle that has hindered Jackson for over a week could still be lingering. Although he played in Saturday's game against the Jags, he only made two receptions for 17 yards. At the very least, the Bucs are being cautious with their speedy receiver. Jackson has two weeks to get healthy for the season opener against the Dolphins, and it remains to be seen whether he plays in the final preseason game against the Redskins.