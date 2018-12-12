Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Still bothered by thumb
Jackson (thumb) isn't practicing Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Greg Auman of The Athletic relays that the 32-year-old wideout hopes to return before the end of the season, though Jackson still can't squeeze a ball with his injured hand. Jackson thus appears no better than a 50-50 proposition for Sunday's game in Baltimore, likely setting up Chris Godwin for another hefty workload. Godwin averaged 56 snaps and eight targets the past two weeks, but his inefficiency in last week's loss to the Saints -- one catch on 10 targets -- doesn't bode well for his prospects against a Ravens defense that leads the league in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2)
