Jackson (thumb) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

While managing a thumb injury that has made grasping the football difficult, Jackson hasn't practiced in any capacity in more than two weeks and looks poised to miss a third consecutive game Sunday in Baltimore. Jackson's ongoing absence has been most beneficial to second-year receiver Chris Godwin, who has drawn a combined 16 targets the past two weeks.

