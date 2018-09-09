Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Suffers concussion
Jackson won't return to Sunday's game at New Orleans due to a concussion, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Jackson appeared to suffer a head injury in the fourth quarter, which forced visits to the sideline tent and subsequently the locker room. Now that he's in the concussion protocol, it may be awhile before he gets to back up his 5-146-2 line on five targets from Week 1. An absence from Jackson would allow Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries to take on larger workloads.
