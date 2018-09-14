Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Taking part in Friday's practice
Jackson (concussion) was spotted during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site.
It won't be clear until after practice how much work Jackson was able to get in, but his presence alone bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Steelers. The Buccaneers will reveal Jackson's status for Week 2 after Friday's session comes to a close.
