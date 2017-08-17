Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Taking the field Thursday
Jackson (ankle) is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game in Jacksonville, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A sore ankle has afflicted Jackson this week, but the veteran wideout will presumably brush it off and run with the first-team offense as long as its on the field. In the Bucs' first exhibition, his sole target resulted in a six-yard gain, despite picking up 17 offensive snaps.
