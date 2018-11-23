Jackson (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, despite logging full practices Thursday and Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jackson's ability to practice without any limitations on consecutive days suggests he should be fine to handle his usual role in a middle-of-the-pack matchup against a 49ers defense that's allowing 8.4 yards per target to wide receivers. While he's done his best work this season with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, Jackson did catch a 60-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston in a Week 8 loss to Cincinnati. The Bucs are turning back to Winston as their starter for Week 12.