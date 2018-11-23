Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Technically listed as questionable
Jackson (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, despite logging full practices Thursday and Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Jackson's ability to practice without any limitations on consecutive days suggests he should be fine to handle his usual role in a middle-of-the-pack matchup against a 49ers defense that's allowing 8.4 yards per target to wide receivers. While he's done his best work this season with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, Jackson did catch a 60-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston in a Week 8 loss to Cincinnati. The Bucs are turning back to Winston as their starter for Week 12.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Bumps up to 'full' listing•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Limited at practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Shakes off in-game injury in loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Injures thumb Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Catches five passes in loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Adds to frustration in Week 9 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12