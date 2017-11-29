Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Tending to foot injury

Jackson was held out of practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson tended to an ankle injury throughout his first preseason with the Buccaneers, but the veteran wideout has otherwise been a beacon of health in 2017. With a unknown foot issue in tow, his status should be monitored with a watchful eye to inform about his availability for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

