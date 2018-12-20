Jackson (thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the Buccaneers' previous three games with the thumb injury, Jackson returned to work Wednesday in a limited fashion before increasing his involvement a day later. Assuming he experiences no setbacks with the thumb during the Buccaneers' final session of the week Friday, Jackson will be on track to suit up Sunday in Dallas. Jackson has started in each of his 11 appearances and has averaged 6.4 targets per game, but the speedster could see fewer looks and snaps than usual over the final two weeks with the non-contending Bucs perhaps motivated to keep more opportunities open for younger receivers like Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries.

