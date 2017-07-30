Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Turns in pair of long catches Saturday

Jackson was impressive running deep routes in Saturday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The secondary had the upper hand for good chunks of Saturday's session, but Jackson exacted a bit of revenge as practice came to a close. The veteran speedster was targeted on a trio of deep throws near the end of team drills and hauled in two of them, with the other being broken up by Vernon Hargreaves. Jackson turned in a touchdown on one of the grabs and impressively hung on to the second despite the fact it was tipped. The 30-year-old is expected to provide the Bucs offense with a downfield dimension it hasn't enjoyed for several seasons.