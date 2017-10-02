Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Two catches in Week 4 win
Jackson brought in two of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
A week after recording his first touchdown in a Bucs uniform, he didn't enjoy anywhere near the same degree of synergy with Jameis Winston against the Giants. Winston missed Jackson on an end-zone target and also failed to connect with him on a two-point conversion attempt after a touchdown reception by Cameron Brate in the fourth quarter. The veteran speedster will look to bounce back against the leaky Patriots secondary in Thursday night's Week 5 showdown.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Scores first touchdown as Buc in loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Modest regular-season debut Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Staying on sidelines Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Plays despite sore ankle Thursday•
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors on Week 4 are...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....