Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Two catches in Week 4 win

Jackson brought in two of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.

A week after recording his first touchdown in a Bucs uniform, he didn't enjoy anywhere near the same degree of synergy with Jameis Winston against the Giants. Winston missed Jackson on an end-zone target and also failed to connect with him on a two-point conversion attempt after a touchdown reception by Cameron Brate in the fourth quarter. The veteran speedster will look to bounce back against the leaky Patriots secondary in Thursday night's Week 5 showdown.