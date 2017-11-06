Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Two receptions in loss
Jackson secured two of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
Jackson's frustrating afternoon was a microcosm of both his season and that of the team's as a whole. The speedster led the team in targets and was tied for the most receptions, but given how low the bar for either was Sunday, neither mark could be considered much of an accomplishment. Jackson had seen between six and nine targets in every game before Week 9, although he'd only been able to parlay them into 25 receptions overall. If Jameis Winston (shoulder) misses an extended period of time, Jackson's efficiency and fantasy prospects could sink even further with Ryan Fitzpatrick as his quarterback.
