Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Upgraded to limited participant Thursday
Jackson (foot) was limited in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The restricted reps Thursday amount to a step forward for the veteran wideout, who opened the week as a non-participant in practice while managing the foot issue. With the Buccaneers playing from behind for a good portion of an eventual 14-point loss to the Falcons in Week 12, Jackson benefited from the game flow, putting up new season highs in targets (11) and receptions (eight). While Sunday's road clash with Green Bay projects to be more competitive, Jackson, if healthy, should still benefit from the matchup against a defense that has surrendered 7.8 yards per pass attempt this season, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.
