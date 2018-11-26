Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Visiting specialist for thumb
Jackson (thumb) is visiting with a specialist in New York to determine the best course of action for handling his injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Jackson played through the injury in Sunday's 27-9 win over the 49ers, catching three of eight targets for 19 yards in a game where Jameis Winston was otherwise extremely efficient. It's hard to say if Jackson's thumb played a role in the lackluster performance, but even if it wasn't a factor he may prefer a cautious approach without the motivation of a possible playoff appearance. An absence in Week 13 against Carolina would free up snaps and targets for Chris Godwin.
