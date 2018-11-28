Jackson sported a brace on his left thumb at Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

In the wake of Sunday's win against the 49ers, Jackson traveled to New York to have his thumb examined by a specialist, per Auman. The results of that visit haven't been revealed, but it's a positive sign that Jackson is attempting to participate in the Buccaneers' first practice of the week. Wednesday's injury report will reveal his activity level.

