Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Won't play Sunday
Jackson (thumb) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Jackson was ineffective while playing with a thumb injury last week, catching three of eight targets for 19 yards in a 27-8 win over the 49ers. He was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, but multiple Buccaneers beat reports suggested Jackson was mostly an observes. His Week 13 absence should free up starter-level snaps for Chris Godwin, who owns career marks of 14.1 yards per catch and 9.5 yards per target. Adam Humphries, Mike Evans and Cameron Brate are also candidates to benefit from added volume. Coach Dirk Koetter said he isn't sure about Jackson's availability beyond Week 13, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
