Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Absent from injury report
Bond (stinger) doesn't appear on Wednesday's injury report, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bond exited Monday's loss to the Falcons to be evaluated for a stinger and didn't return. His absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests there's no concern over his Week 16 availability.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Suffers stinger Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Will play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Free from injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Will not play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Out Thursday with knee injury•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...