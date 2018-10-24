Bond will serve as the Buccaneers' starting strong-side linebacker Sunday against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Bond will step into an elevated role after Kwon Alexander (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Adarius Taylor will shift over to fill Alexander's old spot at middle linebacker, which may result in Bond seeing most of his duties on early downs while the Buccaneers opt for an extra defensive back in obvious passing situations. Bond's uptick in opportunity nonetheless puts him closer to warranting consideration in deep IDP leagues.