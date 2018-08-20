Bond (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bond's injury lasted one week. With Kendell Beckwith (ankle) and Adarius Taylor (lower leg) sitting out, Bond will log meaningful snaps in practice and possibly Friday's preseason outing against the Lions. Once Beckwith's healthy, Bond will compete for a depth role against Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Jack Cichy.

