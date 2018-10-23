Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Could be in line to assume starting role
Bond is expected to take over starting outside linebacking duties with Kwon Alexander (torn ACL) out for the year, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The Buccaneers were dealt a poor hand following Sunday's outcome when news broke that both Alexander and rookie linebacker Jack Cichy tore their respective ACLs. Tampa Bay may be in the market for a linebacker, but as of now it seems as though the team is comfortable with Bond stepping in to fill the season-long void. Bond, 25, appeared in 14 games for the Bucs last season and registered 14 tackles over that span.
