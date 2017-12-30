Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Doubtful for Week 17
Bond (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Bond's only practice of the week was a limited session Friday, which wasn't enough to earn the questionable tag. Nigel Harris and Riley Bullough would serve as the Buccaneers' reserve linebackers Sunday with Bond unlikely to play.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Absent from injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Suffers stinger Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Will play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Free from injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Will not play Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...