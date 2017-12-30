Bond (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Bond's only practice of the week was a limited session Friday, which wasn't enough to earn the questionable tag. Nigel Harris and Riley Bullough would serve as the Buccaneers' reserve linebackers Sunday with Bond unlikely to play.

