Play

Bond (knee) is not present on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Bond first practiced on a limited basis last week after suffering the injury Aug. 13, so it looks as though he's finally healthy. The 24-year-old is currently slotted behind rookie Kendall Beckwith at strong-side linebacker for the Buccaneers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories