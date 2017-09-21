Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Free from injury report
Bond (knee) is not present on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Bond first practiced on a limited basis last week after suffering the injury Aug. 13, so it looks as though he's finally healthy. The 24-year-old is currently slotted behind rookie Kendall Beckwith at strong-side linebacker for the Buccaneers.
