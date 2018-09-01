Bond will be placed on injured reserve due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Bond had been spotted wearing a walking boot after suffering an injury during the Buccaneers' third preseason tilt, so a season-ending issue wasn't out of the question. Sixth-round pick Jack Cichy is slated to make the 53-man roster and provide depth at outside linebacker with Bond sidelined.