Bond, looking to hold off rookie Kendell Beckwith for the starting strongside linebacker job, continues to hold on to his spot with the first-team defense, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

Bond is essentially a rookie in his own right, having missed the entirety of his first season with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old has managed to hold off the impressive Beckwith with some strong play of his own, which included a particularly strong red-zone effort Wednesday. Both players should see plenty of time during preseason games, which likely ensures the competition will endure until just before the regular season.