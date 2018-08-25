Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Leaves game with foot injury
Bond won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Lions due to a foot injury.
Bond's injury mainly affects the Bucs' depth at linebacker, which is already struggling to stay healthy, as he logs a majority of his snaps on special teams. Updates on the third-year pro's status should surface over the weekend, if not immediately after the game.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Back on practice field•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Not practicing Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Doubtful for Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.