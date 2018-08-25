Bond won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Lions due to a foot injury.

Bond's injury mainly affects the Bucs' depth at linebacker, which is already struggling to stay healthy, as he logs a majority of his snaps on special teams. Updates on the third-year pro's status should surface over the weekend, if not immediately after the game.

