Bond (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

The reserve linebacker suffered a stinger against the Falcons in Week 15, but he was free of any injury designation by the start of Week 16 prep. He proceeded to log 22 total snaps (six defensive, 16 special teams) against the Panthers last Sunday, so the injury appears to have been one he sustained during that contest. With fellow reserve linebacker Adarius Glanton (lower leg) on injured reserve, Bond's availability has a bit more importance than it normally would as far as positional depth is concerned. Thursday's injury report should shed further light on what direction he's trending in for the regular-season finale against the Saints.