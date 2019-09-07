Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Not on injury report
Bond (undisclosed) is absent from the Bucs' injury report ahead of their season opener versus the 49ers.
Bond was limited at practice earlier in the week before logging a full workload on Friday. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for him to take on his expected role of providing inside linebacker depth.
