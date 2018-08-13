Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Not practicing Monday
Bond did not participate in Monday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's unclear exactly what is ailing Bond, as this is the first report that the linebacker has been sidelined. Consider him to be day-to-day until the Buccaneers can provide more specifics on his status.
