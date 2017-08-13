Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Out with leg injury
Bond is out with an undisclosed leg injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The specifics of Bond's situation aren't certain. In his absence, Kendell Beckwith will take over as the first-team SAM linebacker, according to Scott Smith of the Bucs' official site.
