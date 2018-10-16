Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Re-signs with Bucs
Bond re-signed with the Buccaneers on Tuesday and is fully recovered from a foot injury he sustained during the preseason, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Bond was placed in the Bucs' injured reserve prior to the season kicking off before eventually reaching an injury settlement. He is now expected to compete with Adarius Taylor for the strongside linebacker role.
