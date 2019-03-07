Bond signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers drafted Bond during the sixth round in the 2016 draft and he has 36 tackles (28 solo) in 25 games. The 25-year-old has been fairly involved on special teams but has also made six starts due to Tampa Bay's injury issues at inside linebacker.

