Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Re-ups with Tampa
Bond signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Bond has appeared in 25 career games and accrued 36 tackles (28 solo) for the Buccaneers since being drafted in the sixth round in 2016. The 25-year-old has been fairly involved on special teams but has also made six starts due to Tampa Bay's injury issues at inside linebacker.
