Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Receives starting role
Bond will serve as the Buccaneers' starting strongside linebacker, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Bond will step into the starting role following the placement of Kwon Alexander (knee) on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Adarius Taylor will serve as Alexander's direct replacement at MLB, and Bond's increased role could be limited to early-downs. Bond's starting opportunity nonetheless warrants IDP consideration in deep leagues.
